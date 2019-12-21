Dissecting the Numbers for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) and AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares are down more than -56.27% this year and recently increased 2.03% or $0.02 to settle at $0.92. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS), on the other hand, is up 48.00% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $3.33 and has returned -5.40% during the past week.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) and AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.82% for AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS). CHK’s ROI is 14.20% while AKS has a ROI of 17.40%. The interpretation is that AKS’s business generates a higher return on investment than CHK’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CHK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.17. Comparatively, AKS’s free cash flow per share was +0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, CHK’s free cash flow was -3.24% while AKS converted 0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AKS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CHK has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 2.10 for AKS. This means that AKS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CHK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.05 versus a D/E of 14.63 for AKS. AKS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CHK trades at a P/B of 0.51, and a P/S of 0.18, compared to a forward P/E of 24.49, a P/B of 7.74, and a P/S of 0.16 for AKS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CHK is currently priced at a -28.13% to its one-year price target of 1.28. Comparatively, AKS is 26.14% relative to its price target of 2.64. This suggests that CHK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CHK has a beta of 2.27 and AKS’s beta is 3.14. CHK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) beats AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CHK is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CHK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, CHK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CHK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.