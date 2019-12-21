DISH Network Corporation (DISH) vs. Cigna Corporation (CI): Comparing the CATV Systems Industry’s Most Active Stocks

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares are up more than 43.95% this year and recently increased 0.53% or $0.19 to settle at $35.80. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), on the other hand, is up 4.63% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $198.72 and has returned 2.67% during the past week.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) and Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) are the two most active stocks in the CATV Systems industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, CI is expected to grow at a 13.36% annual rate. All else equal, CI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.57% for Cigna Corporation (CI). DISH’s ROI is 6.80% while CI has a ROI of 3.80%. The interpretation is that DISH’s business generates a higher return on investment than CI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. DISH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.40. Comparatively, CI’s free cash flow per share was +5.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, DISH’s free cash flow was 1.45% while CI converted 4.5% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DISH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.39 versus a D/E of 0.87 for CI. DISH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DISH trades at a forward P/E of 17.22, a P/B of 1.69, and a P/S of 1.38, compared to a forward P/E of 10.70, a P/B of 1.67, and a P/S of 0.58 for CI. DISH is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. DISH is currently priced at a -14.02% to its one-year price target of 41.64. Comparatively, CI is -9.37% relative to its price target of 219.27. This suggests that DISH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. DISH has a beta of 1.33 and CI’s beta is 0.75. CI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DISH has a short ratio of 6.53 compared to a short interest of 2.51 for CI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CI.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) beats DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CI is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, CI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.