Devastating or Fantastic? – PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI), InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN)

The shares of PDL BioPharma, Inc. have increased by more than 19.31% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 4.22% or $0.14 and now trades at $3.46. The shares of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN), has jumped by 54.36% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $83.60 and have been able to report a change of 3.79% over the past one week.

The stock of PDL BioPharma, Inc. and InterXion Holding N.V. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that PDLI will grow it’s earning at a 14.00% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to INXN which will have a positive growth at a 11.13% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of PDLI implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. PDLI has an EBITDA margin of 49.54%, this implies that the underlying business of PDLI is more profitable. The ROI of PDLI is -7.40% while that of INXN is 4.80%. These figures suggest that INXN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of PDLI.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, PDLI’s free cash flow per share is a positive -0, while that of INXN is negative -0.01.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for PDLI is 9.90 and that of INXN is 1.40. This implies that it is easier for PDLI to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than INXN. The debt ratio of PDLI is 0.00 compared to 1.75 for INXN. INXN can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than PDLI.

PDLI currently trades at a forward P/E of 43.80, a P/B of 0.61, and a P/S of 3.82 while INXN trades at a forward P/E of 109.42, a P/B of 5.90, and a P/S of 9.39. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, PDLI is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of PDLI is currently at a 15.33% to its one-year price target of 3.00. Looking at its rival pricing, INXN is at a -11.73% relative to its price target of 94.71.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for PDLI is 7.82 while that of INXN is just 1.09. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for INXN stock.

Conclusion

The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. defeats that of PDL BioPharma, Inc. when the two are compared, with INXN taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. INXN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, INXN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for INXN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.