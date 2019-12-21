Devastating or Fantastic? – OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK), Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR)

The shares of OPKO Health, Inc. have decreased by more than -50.17% this year alone. The shares of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR), has slumped by -73.24% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.64 and have been able to report a change of -3.06% over the past one week.

The stock of OPKO Health, Inc. and Frontier Communications Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that OPK will grow it’s earning at a 12.00% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to FTR which will have a positive growth at a 7.30% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of OPK implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of OPK is -6.60% while that of FTR is 4.70%. These figures suggest that FTR ventures generate a higher ROI than that of OPK.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, OPK’s free cash flow per share is a positive -0, while that of FTR is negative -0.84.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for OPK is 1.10 and that of FTR is 1.10. This implies that it is easier for OPK to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than FTR.

OPK currently trades at a P/B of 0.54, and a P/S of 1.09 while FTR trades at a P/S of 0.01. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, OPK is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of OPK is currently at a -63.68% to its one-year price target of 4.13.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), OPK is given a 1.50 while 4.00 placed for FTR. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for FTR stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for OPK is 14.02 while that of FTR is just 40.04. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for OPK stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Frontier Communications Corporation defeats that of OPKO Health, Inc. when the two are compared, with FTR taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. FTR happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, FTR is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for FTR is better on when it is viewed on short interest.