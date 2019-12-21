CubeSmart (CUBE) vs. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION): Which is the Better Investment?

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares are up more than 9.10% this year and recently increased 0.90% or $0.28 to settle at $31.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION), on the other hand, is up 26.39% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $51.49 and has returned -0.62% during the past week.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Industrial industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CUBE to grow earnings at a 6.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ZION is expected to grow at a 3.10% annual rate. All else equal, CUBE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 60.95% for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION). CUBE’s ROI is 6.40% while ZION has a ROI of 26.00%. The interpretation is that ZION’s business generates a higher return on investment than CUBE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CUBE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.06. Comparatively, ZION’s free cash flow per share was +1.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, CUBE’s free cash flow was 0% while ZION converted 5.96% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZION is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CUBE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.01 versus a D/E of 0.18 for ZION. CUBE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CUBE trades at a forward P/E of 39.62, a P/B of 3.33, and a P/S of 9.55, compared to a forward P/E of 11.64, a P/B of 1.28, and a P/S of 3.30 for ZION. CUBE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CUBE is currently priced at a -6.15% to its one-year price target of 33.35. Comparatively, ZION is 1.04% relative to its price target of 50.96. This suggests that CUBE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CUBE has a beta of 0.10 and ZION’s beta is 1.58. CUBE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CUBE has a short ratio of 4.32 compared to a short interest of 13.46 for ZION. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CUBE.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) beats CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZION is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ZION is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,