Critical Comparison: ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) vs. MPLX LP (MPLX)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares are down more than -4.05% this year and recently increased 1.94% or $0.8 to settle at $41.95. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), on the other hand, is down -14.79% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $25.82 and has returned 2.34% during the past week.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect VIAC to grow earnings at a 10.34% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MPLX is expected to grow at a 4.47% annual rate. All else equal, VIAC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 48.28% for MPLX LP (MPLX). VIAC’s ROI is 18.80% while MPLX has a ROI of 6.80%. The interpretation is that VIAC’s business generates a higher return on investment than MPLX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. VIAC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, MPLX’s free cash flow per share was -0.55. On a percent-of-sales basis, VIAC’s free cash flow was -0.52% while MPLX converted -9.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VIAC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. VIAC has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 0.60 for MPLX. This means that VIAC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VIAC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.86 versus a D/E of 1.18 for MPLX. VIAC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VIAC trades at a forward P/E of 6.89, a P/B of 3.11, and a P/S of 1.66, compared to a forward P/E of 10.16, a P/B of 1.48, and a P/S of 3.30 for MPLX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. VIAC is currently priced at a 47.5% to its one-year price target of 28.44. Comparatively, MPLX is -22.23% relative to its price target of 33.20. This suggests that MPLX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. VIAC has a beta of 1.22 and MPLX’s beta is 1.04. MPLX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. VIAC has a short ratio of 2.70 compared to a short interest of 7.19 for MPLX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VIAC.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) beats MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VIAC is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, VIAC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, VIAC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.