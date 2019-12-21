Critical Comparison: Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) vs. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares are up more than 102.68% this year and recently increased 1.86% or $2.1 to settle at $114.84. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS), on the other hand, is up 41.36% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $68.65 and has returned -1.83% during the past week.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SGEN to grow earnings at a 23.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ELS is expected to grow at a 11.60% annual rate. All else equal, SGEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 41.47% for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS). SGEN’s ROI is -18.60% while ELS has a ROI of 9.10%. The interpretation is that ELS’s business generates a higher return on investment than SGEN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SGEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.44. Comparatively, ELS’s free cash flow per share was -0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, SGEN’s free cash flow was -0.01% while ELS converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ELS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SGEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.91 for ELS. ELS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SGEN trades at a P/B of 10.84, and a P/S of 24.21, compared to a forward P/E of 49.28, a P/B of 9.99, and a P/S of 12.36 for ELS. SGEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SGEN is currently priced at a -0.25% to its one-year price target of 115.13. Comparatively, ELS is -7.23% relative to its price target of 74.00. This suggests that ELS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SGEN has a beta of 2.00 and ELS’s beta is 0.20. ELS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SGEN has a short ratio of 5.32 compared to a short interest of 2.22 for ELS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ELS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) beats Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ELS is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, ELS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, ELS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ELS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.