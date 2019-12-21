Critical Comparison: Morgan Stanley (MS) vs. Masco Corporation (MAS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares are up more than 28.27% this year and recently increased 0.39% or $0.2 to settle at $50.86. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), on the other hand, is up 61.32% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $47.17 and has returned -0.53% during the past week.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) are the two most active stocks in the Investment Brokerage – National industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MS to grow earnings at a 7.99% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MAS is expected to grow at a 8.65% annual rate. All else equal, MAS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.72% for Masco Corporation (MAS). MS’s ROI is 1.80% while MAS has a ROI of 33.20%. The interpretation is that MAS’s business generates a higher return on investment than MS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.95. Comparatively, MAS’s free cash flow per share was +1.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, MS’s free cash flow was 19.98% while MAS converted 3.76% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MS trades at a forward P/E of 9.86, a P/B of 1.10, and a P/S of 1.59, compared to a forward P/E of 18.17, and a P/S of 1.74 for MAS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MS is currently priced at a -5.46% to its one-year price target of 53.80. Comparatively, MAS is -8.89% relative to its price target of 51.77. This suggests that MAS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. MS has a beta of 1.38 and MAS’s beta is 1.43. MS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MS has a short ratio of 1.78 compared to a short interest of 7.00 for MAS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MS.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) beats Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MAS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. MAS is more undervalued relative to its price target.