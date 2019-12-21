Critical Comparison: Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) vs. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) shares are down more than -8.09% this year and recently decreased -1.79% or -$0.24 to settle at $13.18. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW), on the other hand, is up 26.49% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $20.34 and has returned 0.39% during the past week.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MRO to grow earnings at a 31.21% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 185.9% for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW). MRO’s ROI is 7.60% while MPW has a ROI of 6.00%. The interpretation is that MRO’s business generates a higher return on investment than MPW’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MRO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, MPW’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, MRO’s free cash flow was 0.41% while MPW converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MRO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MRO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.45 versus a D/E of 1.02 for MPW. MPW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MRO trades at a forward P/E of 27.69, a P/B of 0.86, and a P/S of 1.90, compared to a forward P/E of 19.08, a P/B of 1.50, and a P/S of 13.79 for MPW. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MRO is currently priced at a -25.2% to its one-year price target of 17.62. Comparatively, MPW is -7.88% relative to its price target of 22.08. This suggests that MRO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. MRO has a beta of 2.32 and MPW’s beta is 0.54. MPW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MRO has a short ratio of 2.38 compared to a short interest of 3.75 for MPW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MRO.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) beats Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MRO is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MRO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, MRO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MRO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.