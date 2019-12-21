Critical Comparison: JD.com, Inc. (JD) vs. iBio, Inc. (IBIO)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares are up more than 66.17% this year and recently increased 0.99% or $0.34 to settle at $34.78. iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO), on the other hand, is down -71.46% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $0.22 and has returned -11.16% during the past week.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) and iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect JD to grow earnings at a 10.01% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. JD.com, Inc. (JD) has an EBITDA margin of 1.62%. This suggests that JD underlying business is more profitable JD’s ROI is -3.10% while IBIO has a ROI of -57.60%. The interpretation is that JD’s business generates a higher return on investment than IBIO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, JD’s free cash flow was 0% while IBIO converted -0.16% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. JD has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 0.50 for IBIO. This means that JD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

JD trades at a forward P/E of 24.34, a P/B of 4.67, and a P/S of 0.65, compared to a P/S of 3.54 for IBIO. JD is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. JD is currently priced at a -12.68% to its one-year price target of 39.83. Comparatively, IBIO is -92.67% relative to its price target of 3.00. This suggests that IBIO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. JD has a beta of 1.36 and IBIO’s beta is 0.38. IBIO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. JD has a short ratio of 3.77 compared to a short interest of 0.08 for IBIO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IBIO.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO) beats JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IBIO is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, IBIO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, IBIO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, IBIO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.