Critical Comparison: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) vs. Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) shares are up more than 19.15% this year and recently decreased -1.07% or -$0.17 to settle at $15.74. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), on the other hand, is up 8.75% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $39.17 and has returned 5.41% during the past week.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect HPE to grow earnings at a 8.76% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TRGP is expected to grow at a 55.19% annual rate. All else equal, TRGP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.73% for Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP). HPE’s ROI is 7.10% while TRGP has a ROI of 1.80%. The interpretation is that HPE’s business generates a higher return on investment than TRGP’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. HPE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.44. Comparatively, TRGP’s free cash flow per share was -2.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, HPE’s free cash flow was 1.95% while TRGP converted -5.33% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HPE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. HPE has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 0.90 for TRGP. This means that HPE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HPE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.72 versus a D/E of 1.42 for TRGP. TRGP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HPE trades at a forward P/E of 7.96, a P/B of 1.20, and a P/S of 0.72, compared to a forward P/E of 241.79, a P/B of 1.71, and a P/S of 1.04 for TRGP. HPE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. HPE is currently priced at a -10.87% to its one-year price target of 17.66. Comparatively, TRGP is -11.08% relative to its price target of 44.05. This suggests that TRGP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. HPE has a beta of 1.57 and TRGP’s beta is 1.73. HPE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. HPE has a short ratio of 3.77 compared to a short interest of 8.49 for TRGP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HPE.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) beats Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HPE is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HPE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, HPE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.