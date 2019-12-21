Critical Comparison: Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) vs. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT)

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) shares are up more than 30.80% this year and recently decreased -1.23% or -$0.22 to settle at $17.71. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT), on the other hand, is up 152.85% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $43.06 and has returned -0.07% during the past week.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) and Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect GOLD to grow earnings at a 26.29% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BOOT is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, GOLD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 11.67% for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT). GOLD’s ROI is -6.90% while BOOT has a ROI of 12.30%. The interpretation is that BOOT’s business generates a higher return on investment than GOLD’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GOLD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.38. Comparatively, BOOT’s free cash flow per share was -0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, GOLD’s free cash flow was 9.34% while BOOT converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GOLD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. GOLD has a current ratio of 3.00 compared to 1.10 for BOOT. This means that GOLD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GOLD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.28 versus a D/E of 0.70 for BOOT. BOOT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GOLD trades at a forward P/E of 24.36, a P/B of 1.54, and a P/S of 3.59, compared to a forward P/E of 20.69, a P/B of 4.31, and a P/S of 1.50 for BOOT. GOLD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. GOLD is currently priced at a -13.14% to its one-year price target of 20.39. Comparatively, BOOT is -1.96% relative to its price target of 43.92. This suggests that GOLD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GOLD has a beta of -0.37 and BOOT’s beta is 2.24. GOLD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GOLD has a short ratio of 2.49 compared to a short interest of 4.12 for BOOT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GOLD.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) beats Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GOLD is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. GOLD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GOLD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.