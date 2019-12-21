Comparison Analysis Of TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) and At Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

The shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. have decreased by more than -36.75% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.51% or $0.45 and now trades at $30.34. The shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST), has jumped by 3.46% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $23.89 and have been able to report a change of -8.75% over the past one week.

The stock of TripAdvisor, Inc. and Twist Bioscience Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. TRIP has an EBITDA margin of 20.87%, this implies that the underlying business of TRIP is more profitable. The ROI of TRIP is 8.00% while that of TWST is -71.20%. These figures suggest that TRIP ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TWST.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, TRIP’s free cash flow per share is a negative -1.29, while that of TWST is also a negative -0.05.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for TRIP is 2.50 and that of TWST is 7.20. This implies that it is easier for TRIP to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than TWST. The debt ratio of TRIP is 0.05 compared to 0.05 for TWST. TWST can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than TRIP.

TRIP currently trades at a forward P/E of 16.13, a P/B of 2.56, and a P/S of 2.71 while TWST trades at a P/B of 4.11, and a P/S of 14.14. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, TRIP is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of TRIP is currently at a -16.12% to its one-year price target of 36.17. Looking at its rival pricing, TWST is at a -26.87% relative to its price target of 32.67.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), TRIP is given a 3.00 while 2.00 placed for TWST. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for TRIP stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for TRIP is 4.81 while that of TWST is just 15.06. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for TRIP stock.

Conclusion

The stock of TripAdvisor, Inc. defeats that of Twist Bioscience Corporation when the two are compared, with TRIP taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. TRIP happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, TRIP is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for TRIP is better on when it is viewed on short interest.