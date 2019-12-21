Comparison Analysis Of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and At Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS)

The shares of Adobe Inc. have increased by more than 44.82% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.00% or $3.25 and now trades at $327.63. The shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS), has jumped by 122.44% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $29.34 and have been able to report a change of 7.59% over the past one week.

The stock of Adobe Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. ADBE has an EBITDA margin of 34.23%, this implies that the underlying business of ADBE is more profitable. These figures suggest that ADBE ventures generate a higher ROI than that of APLS.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for ADBE is 0.70 and that of APLS is 10.10. This implies that it is easier for ADBE to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than APLS. The debt ratio of ADBE is 0.40 compared to 1.01 for APLS. APLS can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ADBE.

ADBE currently trades at a forward P/E of 28.28, a P/B of 15.54, and a P/S of 14.95 while APLS trades at a P/B of 13.40, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ADBE is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ADBE is currently at a 1.3% to its one-year price target of 323.42. Looking at its rival pricing, APLS is at a -30.56% relative to its price target of 42.25.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), ADBE is given a 2.10 while 2.10 placed for APLS. This means that analysts are equally bullish on their outlook for the two stocks stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ADBE is 3.04 while that of APLS is just 7.08. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ADBE stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Adobe Inc. defeats that of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. when the two are compared, with ADBE taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. ADBE happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ADBE is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ADBE is better on when it is viewed on short interest.