Comparing Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) and Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) shares are up more than 52.97% this year and recently decreased -1.10% or -$0.04 to settle at $3.61. Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK), on the other hand, is up 58.34% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $32.27 and has returned 1.57% during the past week.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect AUY to grow earnings at a 28.90% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. AUY’s ROI is -3.10% while LK has a ROI of 105.70%. The interpretation is that LK’s business generates a higher return on investment than AUY’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AUY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, LK’s free cash flow per share was -0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, AUY’s free cash flow was 0% while LK converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AUY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AUY has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 5.60 for LK. This means that LK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AUY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.27 versus a D/E of 0.06 for LK. AUY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AUY trades at a forward P/E of 19.00, a P/B of 0.82, and a P/S of 1.98, compared to a P/B of 7.78, and a P/S of 16.44 for LK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AUY is currently priced at a -6.48% to its one-year price target of 3.86. Comparatively, LK is 9.35% relative to its price target of 29.51. This suggests that AUY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AUY has a short ratio of 0.78 compared to a short interest of 3.40 for LK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AUY.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) beats Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AUY is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, AUY is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, AUY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AUY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.