Comparing TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and Silk Road Medical, Inc (SILK)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) shares are up more than 26.15% this year and recently decreased -0.10% or -$0.1 to settle at $95.41. Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK), on the other hand, is up 3.54% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $37.46 and has returned 8.55% during the past week.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) and Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Electronics industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TEL to grow earnings at a 10.40% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has an EBITDA margin of 21.28%. This suggests that TEL underlying business is more profitable TEL’s ROI is 13.70% while SILK has a ROI of 23.70%. The interpretation is that SILK’s business generates a higher return on investment than TEL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TEL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.61. Comparatively, SILK’s free cash flow per share was -0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, TEL’s free cash flow was 4.02% while SILK converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TEL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TEL has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 10.60 for SILK. This means that SILK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TEL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.38 versus a D/E of 0.58 for SILK. SILK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TEL trades at a forward P/E of 16.53, a P/B of 3.02, and a P/S of 2.38, compared to a P/B of 14.87, and a P/S of 20.44 for SILK. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. TEL is currently priced at a 0.19% to its one-year price target of 95.23. Comparatively, SILK is -24.06% relative to its price target of 49.33. This suggests that SILK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TEL has a short ratio of 2.57 compared to a short interest of 4.43 for SILK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TEL.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) beats Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TEL is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TEL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, TEL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.