Comparing NIKE, Inc. (NKE) and Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares are up more than 36.43% this year and recently increased 0.58% or $0.58 to settle at $101.15. Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK), on the other hand, is up 29.79% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $18.91 and has returned 7.38% during the past week.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) and Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect NKE to grow earnings at a 16.84% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. NIKE, Inc. (NKE) has an EBITDA margin of 14.67%. This suggests that NKE underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NKE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.15. Comparatively, LILAK’s free cash flow per share was +0.11.

NKE trades at a forward P/E of 29.26, a P/B of 17.17, and a P/S of 3.96, compared to a forward P/E of 145.46, a P/B of 1.14, and a P/S of 0.65 for LILAK. NKE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NKE is currently priced at a -2.36% to its one-year price target of 103.60. Comparatively, LILAK is -16.33% relative to its price target of 22.60. This suggests that LILAK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. NKE has a short ratio of 1.17 compared to a short interest of 8.90 for LILAK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NKE.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) beats NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. LILAK is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LILAK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, LILAK is more undervalued relative to its price target.