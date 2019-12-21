Comparing Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) and Coty Inc. (COTY)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) shares are up more than 33.02% this year and recently increased 0.47% or $0.02 to settle at $4.31. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), on the other hand, is up 74.85% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $11.47 and has returned -1.71% during the past week.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) and Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect KGC to grow earnings at a 14.51% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, COTY is expected to grow at a 7.45% annual rate. All else equal, KGC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. KGC’s ROI is 1.00% while COTY has a ROI of -28.30%. The interpretation is that KGC’s business generates a higher return on investment than COTY’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. KGC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, COTY’s free cash flow per share was -0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, KGC’s free cash flow was -2.34% while COTY converted -0.96% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, COTY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. KGC has a current ratio of 2.70 compared to 1.00 for COTY. This means that KGC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KGC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 1.71 for COTY. COTY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KGC trades at a forward P/E of 11.02, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 1.65, compared to a forward P/E of 15.25, a P/B of 1.94, and a P/S of 1.07 for COTY. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. KGC is currently priced at a -24.25% to its one-year price target of 5.69. Comparatively, COTY is -11.22% relative to its price target of 12.92. This suggests that KGC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. KGC has a beta of -0.17 and COTY’s beta is 0.69. KGC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. KGC has a short ratio of 1.00 compared to a short interest of 5.70 for COTY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KGC.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) beats Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KGC is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KGC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, KGC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, KGC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.