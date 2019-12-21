Comparing Jabil Inc. (JBL) and nVent Electric plc (NVT)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) shares are up more than 68.98% this year and recently increased 1.28% or $0.53 to settle at $41.89. nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT), on the other hand, is up 11.53% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $25.05 and has returned 0.72% during the past week.

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) and nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) are the two most active stocks in the Printed Circuit Boards industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect JBL to grow earnings at a 12.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NVT is expected to grow at a 5.30% annual rate. All else equal, JBL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.3% for nVent Electric plc (NVT). JBL’s ROI is 11.10% while NVT has a ROI of 7.50%. The interpretation is that JBL’s business generates a higher return on investment than NVT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. JBL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +5.43. Comparatively, NVT’s free cash flow per share was +0.34. On a percent-of-sales basis, JBL’s free cash flow was 3.28% while NVT converted 2.6% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JBL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. JBL has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.80 for NVT. This means that NVT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. JBL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.32 versus a D/E of 0.45 for NVT. JBL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

JBL trades at a forward P/E of 10.50, a P/B of 3.40, and a P/S of 0.26, compared to a forward P/E of 13.12, a P/B of 1.65, and a P/S of 1.94 for NVT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. JBL is currently priced at a 4.46% to its one-year price target of 40.10. Comparatively, NVT is -2.03% relative to its price target of 25.57. This suggests that NVT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. JBL has a short ratio of 3.24 compared to a short interest of 2.15 for NVT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NVT.

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) beats Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NVT is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. NVT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NVT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.