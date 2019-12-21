Comparing Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares are down more than -15.79% this year and recently increased 2.13% or $0.03 to settle at $1.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), on the other hand, is up 40.70% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $137.35 and has returned -0.49% during the past week.

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect DNR to grow earnings at a 32.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, JPM is expected to grow at a 6.15% annual rate. All else equal, DNR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 69.12% for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). DNR’s ROI is 9.50% while JPM has a ROI of 8.20%. The interpretation is that DNR’s business generates a higher return on investment than JPM’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. DNR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.07. Comparatively, JPM’s free cash flow per share was +0.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, DNR’s free cash flow was 2.3% while JPM converted 1.34% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DNR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DNR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.86 versus a D/E of 1.26 for JPM. DNR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DNR trades at a forward P/E of 4.68, a P/B of 0.49, and a P/S of 0.54, compared to a forward P/E of 12.98, a P/B of 1.86, and a P/S of 5.10 for JPM. DNR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DNR is currently priced at a 9.09% to its one-year price target of 1.32. Comparatively, JPM is 10.43% relative to its price target of 124.38. This suggests that DNR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. DNR has a beta of 3.45 and JPM’s beta is 1.22. JPM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. DNR has a short ratio of 6.79 compared to a short interest of 2.81 for JPM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for JPM.

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) beats JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DNR is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, DNR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DNR is more undervalued relative to its price target.