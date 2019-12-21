Comparing CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) and KBR, Inc. (KBR)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) shares are down more than -76.37% this year and recently decreased -2.11% or -$0.04 to settle at $1.86. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR), on the other hand, is up 95.98% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $29.75 and has returned -1.33% during the past week.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, KBR is expected to grow at a 13.19% annual rate. All else equal, KBR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 8.25% for KBR, Inc. (KBR).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CBAY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.34. Comparatively, KBR’s free cash flow per share was +0.73.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CBAY has a current ratio of 13.10 compared to 1.30 for KBR. This means that CBAY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CBAY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.67 for KBR. KBR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CBAY trades at a P/B of 0.60, compared to a forward P/E of 14.93, a P/B of 2.34, and a P/S of 0.77 for KBR. CBAY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CBAY is currently priced at a -19.48% to its one-year price target of 2.31. Comparatively, KBR is -9.1% relative to its price target of 32.73. This suggests that CBAY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CBAY has a beta of 1.09 and KBR’s beta is 1.44. CBAY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CBAY has a short ratio of 3.39 compared to a short interest of 3.68 for KBR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CBAY.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) beats KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CBAY higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CBAY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CBAY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CBAY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.