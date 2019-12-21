Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) vs. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV): Comparing the Electric Utilities Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) shares are down more than -6.74% this year and recently increased 1.53% or $0.05 to settle at $3.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV), on the other hand, is up 13.96% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $136.47 and has returned 0.63% during the past week.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) and The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CIG to grow earnings at a 0.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TRV is expected to grow at a 9.70% annual rate. All else equal, TRV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 27.06% for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV). CIG’s ROI is 6.50% while TRV has a ROI of 9.80%. The interpretation is that TRV’s business generates a higher return on investment than CIG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CIG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, TRV’s free cash flow per share was +6.83. On a percent-of-sales basis, CIG’s free cash flow was 0.96% while TRV converted 5.82% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TRV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CIG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.90 versus a D/E of 0.26 for TRV. CIG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CIG trades at a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 0.85, compared to a forward P/E of 12.69, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 1.12 for TRV. CIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CIG is currently priced at a -16.58% to its one-year price target of 3.98. Comparatively, TRV is -3.25% relative to its price target of 141.06. This suggests that CIG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CIG has a beta of 0.12 and TRV’s beta is 0.91. CIG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CIG has a short ratio of 1.32 compared to a short interest of 3.06 for TRV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CIG.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) beats The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CIG higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CIG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CIG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.