Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) vs. Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO): Breaking Down the Marketing Services Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares are down more than -48.94% this year and recently increased 1.92% or $0.05 to settle at $2.65. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), on the other hand, is up 43.40% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $39.52 and has returned 2.30% during the past week.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) and Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) are the two most active stocks in the Marketing Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CCO to grow earnings at a 7.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BRO is expected to grow at a 10.26% annual rate. All else equal, BRO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 29.45% for Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO). CCO’s ROI is 7.30% while BRO has a ROI of 8.50%. The interpretation is that BRO’s business generates a higher return on investment than CCO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, CCO’s free cash flow was 0% while BRO converted 5.45% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BRO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CCO has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.20 for BRO. This means that BRO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

CCO trades at a P/S of 0.45, compared to a forward P/E of 26.07, a P/B of 3.26, and a P/S of 4.77 for BRO. CCO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CCO is currently priced at a -21.6% to its one-year price target of 3.38. Comparatively, BRO is 7.98% relative to its price target of 36.60. This suggests that CCO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CCO has a beta of 0.82 and BRO’s beta is 0.69. BRO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CCO has a short ratio of 2.63 compared to a short interest of 3.02 for BRO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CCO.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) beats Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BRO has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CCO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,