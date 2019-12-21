Choosing Between Weibo Corporation (WB) and Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) shares are down more than -20.81% this year and recently increased 0.37% or $0.17 to settle at $46.27. Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB), on the other hand, is down -3.73% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $7.49 and has returned 0.13% during the past week.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) and Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect WB to grow earnings at a 5.83% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CBB is expected to grow at a 35.80% annual rate. All else equal, CBB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.8% for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB). WB’s ROI is 18.60% while CBB has a ROI of 4.20%. The interpretation is that WB’s business generates a higher return on investment than CBB’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, WB’s free cash flow was 0% while CBB converted 0.77% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CBB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. WB has a current ratio of 4.50 compared to 0.80 for CBB. This means that WB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

WB trades at a forward P/E of 16.16, a P/B of 4.91, and a P/S of 5.85, compared to a P/S of 0.24 for CBB. WB is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. WB is currently priced at a -5.69% to its one-year price target of 49.06. Comparatively, CBB is 10.96% relative to its price target of 6.75. This suggests that WB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. WB has a beta of 2.13 and CBB’s beta is 1.33. CBB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. WB has a short ratio of 6.14 compared to a short interest of 20.62 for CBB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WB.

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) beats Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CBB is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CBB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,