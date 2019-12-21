Choosing Between Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) and Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares are up more than 44.44% this year and recently increased 1.14% or $3.65 to settle at $323.25. Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), on the other hand, is up 515.53% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $3.25 and has returned 15.66% during the past week.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TMO to grow earnings at a 11.37% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has an EBITDA margin of 24.99%. This suggests that TMO underlying business is more profitable TMO’s ROI is 7.70% while WKHS has a ROI of 587.40%. The interpretation is that WKHS’s business generates a higher return on investment than TMO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TMO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.04. Comparatively, WKHS’s free cash flow per share was -0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, TMO’s free cash flow was 3.36% while WKHS converted -1.81% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TMO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. TMO has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 0.50 for WKHS. This means that TMO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TMO trades at a forward P/E of 23.76, a P/B of 4.42, and a P/S of 5.14, compared to a P/S of 555.51 for WKHS. TMO is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TMO is currently priced at a 0.66% to its one-year price target of 321.13. Comparatively, WKHS is -40.91% relative to its price target of 5.50. This suggests that WKHS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TMO has a beta of 1.12 and WKHS’s beta is 1.41. TMO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TMO has a short ratio of 2.63 compared to a short interest of 4.02 for WKHS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TMO.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) beats Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TMO is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, TMO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.