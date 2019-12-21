Choosing Between Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) shares are up more than 23.19% this year and recently decreased -0.30% or -$0.27 to settle at $88.81. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS), on the other hand, is up 16.48% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $14.24 and has returned 7.43% during the past week.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) are the two most active stocks in the Waste Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect RSG to grow earnings at a 8.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FLWS is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, FLWS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.18% for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS). RSG’s ROI is 8.90% while FLWS has a ROI of 8.30%. The interpretation is that RSG’s business generates a higher return on investment than FLWS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. RSG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.66. Comparatively, FLWS’s free cash flow per share was -1.82. On a percent-of-sales basis, RSG’s free cash flow was 2.1% while FLWS converted -9.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RSG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. RSG has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 2.00 for FLWS. This means that FLWS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RSG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.08 versus a D/E of 0.29 for FLWS. RSG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RSG trades at a forward P/E of 25.49, a P/B of 3.57, and a P/S of 2.75, compared to a forward P/E of 20.95, a P/B of 2.79, and a P/S of 0.71 for FLWS. RSG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. RSG is currently priced at a -4.39% to its one-year price target of 92.89. Comparatively, FLWS is -40.24% relative to its price target of 23.83. This suggests that FLWS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. RSG has a beta of 0.50 and FLWS’s beta is 1.49. RSG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. RSG has a short ratio of 3.28 compared to a short interest of 6.47 for FLWS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RSG.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) beats Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FLWS is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FLWS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FLWS is more undervalued relative to its price target.