Choosing Between Gerdau S.A. (GGB) and Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) shares are up more than 18.35% this year and recently increased 2.30% or $0.1 to settle at $4.45. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP), on the other hand, is up 133.03% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $146.48 and has returned 6.89% during the past week.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) and Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) are the two most active stocks in the Steel & Iron industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GGB to grow earnings at a 25.43% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, COUP is expected to grow at a 58.37% annual rate. All else equal, COUP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. GGB’s ROI is 10.10% while COUP has a ROI of -9.60%. The interpretation is that GGB’s business generates a higher return on investment than COUP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GGB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.00. Comparatively, COUP’s free cash flow per share was +0.35. On a percent-of-sales basis, GGB’s free cash flow was 13.62% while COUP converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GGB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. GGB has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 2.10 for COUP. This means that GGB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GGB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.63 versus a D/E of 1.60 for COUP. COUP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GGB trades at a forward P/E of 13.99, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 0.71, compared to a forward P/E of 309.03, a P/B of 20.09, and a P/S of 25.82 for COUP. GGB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. GGB is currently priced at a -7.1% to its one-year price target of 4.79. Comparatively, COUP is -10.11% relative to its price target of 162.95. This suggests that COUP is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GGB has a short ratio of 6.76 compared to a short interest of 5.79 for COUP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for COUP.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) beats Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GGB generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GGB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,