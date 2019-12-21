Choosing Between Exelon Corporation (EXC) and B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) shares are down more than -0.27% this year and recently decreased -0.86% or -$0.39 to settle at $44.98. B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG), on the other hand, is up 25.00% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $3.65 and has returned -2.67% during the past week.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) and B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect EXC to grow earnings at a 0.46% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BTG is expected to grow at a 15.80% annual rate. All else equal, BTG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Exelon Corporation (EXC) has an EBITDA margin of 30.05%. This suggests that EXC underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. EXC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.48. Comparatively, BTG’s free cash flow per share was +0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, EXC’s free cash flow was 1.3% while BTG converted 9.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BTG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EXC trades at a forward P/E of 14.56, a P/B of 1.37, and a P/S of 1.26, compared to a forward P/E of 17.38, a P/B of 2.07, and a P/S of 3.00 for BTG. EXC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. EXC is currently priced at a -14.58% to its one-year price target of 52.66. Comparatively, BTG is 4.29% relative to its price target of 3.50. This suggests that EXC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. EXC has a short ratio of 2.43 compared to a short interest of 0.89 for BTG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BTG.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) beats B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EXC is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, EXC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, EXC is more undervalued relative to its price target.