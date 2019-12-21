Choosing Between Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) and GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares are up more than 36.03% this year and recently increased 0.24% or $0.26 to settle at $107.34. GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX), on the other hand, is up 95.90% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $20.53 and has returned 3.69% during the past week.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) are the two most active stocks in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect EA to grow earnings at a 8.25% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has an EBITDA margin of 26.68%. This suggests that EA underlying business is more profitable EA’s ROI is 14.80% while GSX has a ROI of -3.40%. The interpretation is that EA’s business generates a higher return on investment than GSX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. EA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, GSX’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, EA’s free cash flow was 0.18% while GSX converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. EA has a current ratio of 3.30 compared to 1.20 for GSX. This means that EA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.14 versus a D/E of 0.00 for GSX. EA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EA trades at a forward P/E of 22.02, a P/B of 4.42, and a P/S of 6.20, compared to a forward P/E of 7.73, a P/B of 23.07, and a P/S of 23.97 for GSX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. EA is currently priced at a -2.77% to its one-year price target of 110.40. Comparatively, GSX is 4.58% relative to its price target of 19.63. This suggests that EA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. EA has a short ratio of 2.38 compared to a short interest of 7.58 for GSX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EA.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) beats GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EA is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, EA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, EA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.