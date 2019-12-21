Choosing Between Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) and ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares are up more than 444.93% this year and recently increased 1.76% or $1.17 to settle at $67.68. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA), on the other hand, is down -8.58% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $37.08 and has returned -0.32% during the past week.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ARWR to grow earnings at a 7.33% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PRA is expected to grow at a 27.30% annual rate. All else equal, PRA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.89% for ProAssurance Corporation (PRA). ARWR’s ROI is 24.90% while PRA has a ROI of 3.00%. The interpretation is that ARWR’s business generates a higher return on investment than PRA’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ARWR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.06. Comparatively, PRA’s free cash flow per share was +1.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, ARWR’s free cash flow was 0% while PRA converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PRA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ARWR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.18 for PRA. PRA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ARWR trades at a P/B of 26.33, and a P/S of 40.66, compared to a forward P/E of 61.49, a P/B of 1.25, and a P/S of 2.14 for PRA. ARWR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ARWR is currently priced at a 1.67% to its one-year price target of 66.57. Comparatively, PRA is -7.3% relative to its price target of 40.00. This suggests that PRA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ARWR has a beta of 2.02 and PRA’s beta is 0.52. PRA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ARWR has a short ratio of 7.07 compared to a short interest of 4.96 for PRA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PRA.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) beats Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PRA is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, PRA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, PRA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PRA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.