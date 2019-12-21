CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) vs. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA): Which is the Better Investment?

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) shares are up more than 49.40% this year and recently decreased -0.48% or -$0.29 to settle at $59.82. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), on the other hand, is up 2.39% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $250.69 and has returned -3.16% during the past week.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) and Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) are the two most active stocks in the Property Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CBRE to grow earnings at a 9.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ULTA is expected to grow at a 8.49% annual rate. All else equal, CBRE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.82% for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA). CBRE’s ROI is 9.50% while ULTA has a ROI of 35.90%. The interpretation is that ULTA’s business generates a higher return on investment than CBRE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CBRE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, ULTA’s free cash flow per share was +1.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, CBRE’s free cash flow was 0.06% while ULTA converted 1.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ULTA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CBRE has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.70 for ULTA. This means that ULTA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CBRE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.59 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ULTA. CBRE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CBRE trades at a forward P/E of 14.74, a P/B of 3.65, and a P/S of 0.88, compared to a forward P/E of 19.12, a P/B of 7.81, and a P/S of 2.03 for ULTA. CBRE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CBRE is currently priced at a -2.94% to its one-year price target of 61.63. Comparatively, ULTA is -10.8% relative to its price target of 281.04. This suggests that ULTA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CBRE has a beta of 1.68 and ULTA’s beta is 1.12. ULTA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CBRE has a short ratio of 4.04 compared to a short interest of 2.66 for ULTA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ULTA.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) beats CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ULTA is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CBRE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ULTA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ULTA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.