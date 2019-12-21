C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) vs. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI): Which is the Better Investment?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares are down more than -8.75% this year and recently decreased -1.31% or -$1.02 to settle at $76.73. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI), on the other hand, is up 26.90% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $43.31 and has returned 0.37% during the past week.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) and Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) are the two most active stocks in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CHRW to grow earnings at a 5.52% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DEI is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, DEI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 57.73% for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI). CHRW’s ROI is 23.10% while DEI has a ROI of 3.90%. The interpretation is that CHRW’s business generates a higher return on investment than DEI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CHRW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.64. Comparatively, DEI’s free cash flow per share was +0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, CHRW’s free cash flow was 0.52% while DEI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CHRW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CHRW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.78 versus a D/E of 1.70 for DEI. DEI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CHRW trades at a forward P/E of 17.54, a P/B of 6.25, and a P/S of 0.68, compared to a forward P/E of 56.84, a P/B of 3.10, and a P/S of 8.41 for DEI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CHRW is currently priced at a -5.41% to its one-year price target of 81.12. Comparatively, DEI is -6.26% relative to its price target of 46.20. This suggests that DEI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CHRW has a beta of 0.61 and DEI’s beta is 0.67. CHRW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CHRW has a short ratio of 11.21 compared to a short interest of 2.27 for DEI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DEI.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) beats Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CHRW generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CHRW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,