Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) vs. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN): Breaking Down the Semiconductor – Broad Line Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares are up more than 27.46% this year and recently decreased -1.02% or -$3.34 to settle at $324.10. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN), on the other hand, is up 23.92% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $22.17 and has returned 0.41% during the past week.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AVGO to grow earnings at a 13.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BLMN is expected to grow at a 5.96% annual rate. All else equal, AVGO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.41% for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN). AVGO’s ROI is 13.20% while BLMN has a ROI of 13.50%. The interpretation is that BLMN’s business generates a higher return on investment than AVGO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AVGO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.19. Comparatively, BLMN’s free cash flow per share was +0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, AVGO’s free cash flow was 5.6% while BLMN converted 0.08% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AVGO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AVGO has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.30 for BLMN. This means that AVGO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AVGO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.75 versus a D/E of 7.76 for BLMN. BLMN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AVGO trades at a forward P/E of 12.69, a P/B of 6.00, and a P/S of 6.00, compared to a forward P/E of 12.92, a P/B of 13.36, and a P/S of 0.47 for BLMN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AVGO is currently priced at a -0.72% to its one-year price target of 326.44. Comparatively, BLMN is -6.5% relative to its price target of 23.71. This suggests that BLMN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AVGO has a beta of 0.91 and BLMN’s beta is 0.35. BLMN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AVGO has a short ratio of 2.28 compared to a short interest of 2.88 for BLMN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AVGO.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) beats Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AVGO is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AVGO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, AVGO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.