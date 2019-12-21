Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) vs. At ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN): Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The shares of Brandywine Realty Trust have increased by more than 20.05% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 2.05% or $0.31 and now trades at $15.45. The shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN), has slumped by -37.78% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $2.24 and have been able to report a change of 6.16% over the past one week.

The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. BDN has an EBITDA margin of 55.27%, this implies that the underlying business of BDN is more profitable. These figures suggest that BDN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ASLN.

BDN currently trades at a forward P/E of 145.75, a P/B of 1.61, and a P/S of 4.73 while ASLN trades at a P/B of 5.46, and a P/S of 28.37. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, BDN is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of BDN is currently at a -8.8% to its one-year price target of 16.94. Looking at its rival pricing, ASLN is at a -60.49% relative to its price target of 5.67.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), BDN is given a 2.70 while 2.50 placed for ASLN. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for BDN stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for BDN is 3.88 while that of ASLN is just 0.31. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ASLN stock.

Conclusion

The stock of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited defeats that of Brandywine Realty Trust when the two are compared, with ASLN taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. ASLN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ASLN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ASLN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.