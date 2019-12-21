AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) vs. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS): Which is the Better Investment?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares are up more than 61.12% this year and recently increased 1.71% or $0.34 to settle at $20.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), on the other hand, is down -47.74% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $1.50 and has returned -12.28% during the past week.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AU to grow earnings at a 34.20% annual rate over the next 5 years.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +8.35. Comparatively, MRNS’s free cash flow per share was -0.23.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AU has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 4.80 for MRNS. This means that MRNS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.82 versus a D/E of 0.00 for MRNS. AU is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AU trades at a forward P/E of 9.45, a P/B of 3.07, and a P/S of 2.30, compared to a P/B of 2.31, for MRNS. AU is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AU is currently priced at a -16.76% to its one-year price target of 24.29. Comparatively, MRNS is -70.82% relative to its price target of 5.14. This suggests that MRNS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AU has a beta of -0.98 and MRNS’s beta is 2.97. AU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AU has a short ratio of 2.87 compared to a short interest of 1.42 for MRNS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MRNS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) beats AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. MRNS is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MRNS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MRNS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MRNS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.