Analytical Comparison: Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) vs. At Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

The shares of Sibanye Gold Limited have increased by more than 239.58% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.37% or $0.13 and now trades at $9.61. The shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP), has jumped by 11.27% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $28.53 and have been able to report a change of -0.87% over the past one week.

The stock of Sibanye Gold Limited and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of SBGL is -5.50% while that of KDP is 2.70%. These figures suggest that KDP ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SBGL.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, SBGL’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of KDP is positive 3.97.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for SBGL is 1.30 and that of KDP is 0.30. This implies that it is easier for SBGL to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than KDP. The debt ratio of SBGL is 0.95 compared to 0.66 for KDP. SBGL can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than KDP.

SBGL currently trades at a forward P/E of 6.16, a P/B of 2.81, and a P/S of 1.88 while KDP trades at a forward P/E of 20.32, a P/B of 1.75, and a P/S of 3.65. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, SBGL is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of SBGL is currently at a -21.87% to its one-year price target of 12.30. Looking at its rival pricing, KDP is at a -10.09% relative to its price target of 31.73.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), SBGL is given a 2.00 while 2.60 placed for KDP. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for KDP stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for SBGL is 1.45 while that of KDP is just 18.82. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for SBGL stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Sibanye Gold Limited defeats that of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. when the two are compared, with SBGL taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. SBGL happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, SBGL is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for SBGL is better on when it is viewed on short interest.