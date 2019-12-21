Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) vs. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) shares are up more than 286.79% this year and recently decreased -0.49% or -$0.03 to settle at $6.15. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), on the other hand, is up 38.30% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $118.70 and has returned 0.76% during the past week.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ACHN to grow earnings at a 17.58% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ADI is expected to grow at a 6.53% annual rate. All else equal, ACHN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 43.94% for Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ACHN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, ADI’s free cash flow per share was +1.09.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. ACHN has a current ratio of 9.00 compared to 1.30 for ADI. This means that ACHN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ACHN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.47 for ADI. ADI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ACHN trades at a P/B of 3.94, compared to a forward P/E of 21.26, a P/B of 3.74, and a P/S of 7.31 for ADI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ACHN is currently priced at a -2.38% to its one-year price target of 6.30. Comparatively, ADI is -3.92% relative to its price target of 123.54. This suggests that ADI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ACHN has a beta of 1.61 and ADI’s beta is 1.41. ADI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ACHN has a short ratio of 4.27 compared to a short interest of 1.91 for ADI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ADI.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ADI is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. ADI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ADI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.