Accenture plc (ACN) vs. Archrock, Inc. (AROC): Comparing the Information Technology Services Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) shares are up more than 47.72% this year and recently increased 1.23% or $2.54 to settle at $208.30. Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC), on the other hand, is up 29.11% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $9.67 and has returned 4.77% during the past week.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) and Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ACN to grow earnings at a 8.72% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AROC is expected to grow at a -12.91% annual rate. All else equal, ACN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 47.82% for Archrock, Inc. (AROC). ACN’s ROI is 33.90% while AROC has a ROI of 5.20%. The interpretation is that ACN’s business generates a higher return on investment than AROC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ACN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.88. Comparatively, AROC’s free cash flow per share was -0.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, ACN’s free cash flow was 4.24% while AROC converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ACN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ACN has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.50 for AROC. This means that AROC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ACN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.73 for AROC. AROC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ACN trades at a forward P/E of 24.29, a P/B of 9.21, and a P/S of 3.12, compared to a forward P/E of 12.72, a P/B of 1.31, and a P/S of 1.54 for AROC. ACN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ACN is currently priced at a 1.5% to its one-year price target of 205.23. Comparatively, AROC is -30.53% relative to its price target of 13.92. This suggests that AROC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ACN has a beta of 1.04 and AROC’s beta is 2.81. ACN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ACN has a short ratio of 4.35 compared to a short interest of 4.02 for AROC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AROC.

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) beats Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AROC is growing fastly and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AROC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AROC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AROC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.