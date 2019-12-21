A Side-by-side Analysis of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) and Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares are up more than 33.29% this year and recently decreased -0.08% or -$0.11 to settle at $146.15. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), on the other hand, is up 77.82% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $183.39 and has returned 4.75% during the past week.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DIS to grow earnings at a 0.61% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GPN is expected to grow at a 19.50% annual rate. All else equal, GPN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 26.18% for Global Payments Inc. (GPN). DIS’s ROI is 8.40% while GPN has a ROI of 6.50%. The interpretation is that DIS’s business generates a higher return on investment than GPN’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DIS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.31. Comparatively, GPN’s free cash flow per share was +5.69. On a percent-of-sales basis, DIS’s free cash flow was -0.8% while GPN converted 50.8% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GPN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. DIS has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.20 for GPN. This means that GPN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DIS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.53 versus a D/E of 0.34 for GPN. DIS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DIS trades at a forward P/E of 23.50, a P/B of 2.97, and a P/S of 3.82, compared to a forward P/E of 24.30, a P/B of 1.17, and a P/S of 14.17 for GPN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. DIS is currently priced at a -6.48% to its one-year price target of 156.28. Comparatively, GPN is -4.43% relative to its price target of 191.89. This suggests that DIS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. DIS has a beta of 1.02 and GPN’s beta is 0.96. GPN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DIS has a short ratio of 1.81 compared to a short interest of 2.62 for GPN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DIS.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) beats The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GPN generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.