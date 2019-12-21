A Side-by-side Analysis of Snap Inc. (SNAP) and Lear Corporation (LEA)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares are up more than 180.58% this year and recently increased 2.32% or $0.35 to settle at $15.46. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), on the other hand, is up 15.24% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $141.58 and has returned 8.82% during the past week.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, LEA is expected to grow at a -1.16% annual rate. All else equal, SNAP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 8.69% for Lear Corporation (LEA). SNAP’s ROI is -55.00% while LEA has a ROI of 21.20%. The interpretation is that LEA’s business generates a higher return on investment than SNAP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SNAP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, LEA’s free cash flow per share was +2.50. On a percent-of-sales basis, SNAP’s free cash flow was -3.57% while LEA converted 0.71% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LEA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. SNAP has a current ratio of 7.30 compared to 1.30 for LEA. This means that SNAP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SNAP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.38 versus a D/E of 0.56 for LEA. LEA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SNAP trades at a forward P/E of 966.25, a P/B of 9.26, and a P/S of 13.42, compared to a forward P/E of 9.31, a P/B of 2.06, and a P/S of 0.43 for LEA. SNAP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SNAP is currently priced at a -14.16% to its one-year price target of 18.01. Comparatively, LEA is 4.97% relative to its price target of 134.88. This suggests that SNAP is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. SNAP has a short ratio of 4.57 compared to a short interest of 1.34 for LEA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LEA.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) beats Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LEA is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, LEA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, LEA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.