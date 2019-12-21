A Side-by-side Analysis of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) and Alteryx, Inc. (AYX)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares are up more than 4.34% this year and recently decreased -0.61% or -$0.11 to settle at $17.79. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX), on the other hand, is up 68.51% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $100.21 and has returned 5.90% during the past week.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) and Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SBH to grow earnings at a 3.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AYX is expected to grow at a 39.80% annual rate. All else equal, AYX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.5% for Alteryx, Inc. (AYX). SBH’s ROI is 23.80% while AYX has a ROI of 6.80%. The interpretation is that SBH’s business generates a higher return on investment than AYX’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SBH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.64. Comparatively, AYX’s free cash flow per share was +0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, SBH’s free cash flow was 1.92% while AYX converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SBH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SBH has a current ratio of 2.60 compared to 5.20 for AYX. This means that AYX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

SBH trades at a forward P/E of 7.42, and a P/S of 0.55, compared to a forward P/E of 120.59, a P/B of 16.56, and a P/S of 17.40 for AYX. SBH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SBH is currently priced at a -4.2% to its one-year price target of 18.57. Comparatively, AYX is -20.47% relative to its price target of 126.00. This suggests that AYX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SBH has a short ratio of 15.95 compared to a short interest of 3.40 for AYX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AYX.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) beats Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SBH is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SBH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,