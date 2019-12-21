A Side-by-side Analysis of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) and Wabtec Corporation (WAB)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares are down more than -23.54% this year and recently increased 2.15% or $1.54 to settle at $73.24. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB), on the other hand, is up 8.33% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $76.10 and has returned 1.28% during the past week.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect SAGE to grow earnings at a 13.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WAB is expected to grow at a 7.80% annual rate. All else equal, SAGE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 12.12% for Wabtec Corporation (WAB). SAGE’s ROI is -45.60% while WAB has a ROI of 5.70%. The interpretation is that WAB’s business generates a higher return on investment than SAGE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SAGE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.49. Comparatively, WAB’s free cash flow per share was +0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, SAGE’s free cash flow was -0.14% while WAB converted 1.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WAB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. SAGE has a current ratio of 12.70 compared to 1.40 for WAB. This means that SAGE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SAGE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.49 for WAB. WAB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SAGE trades at a P/B of 3.50, and a P/S of 727.05, compared to a forward P/E of 15.96, a P/B of 1.49, and a P/S of 2.10 for WAB. SAGE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SAGE is currently priced at a -32.88% to its one-year price target of 109.11. Comparatively, WAB is -11.25% relative to its price target of 85.75. This suggests that SAGE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SAGE has a beta of 2.49 and WAB’s beta is 1.46. WAB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SAGE has a short ratio of 5.67 compared to a short interest of 9.95 for WAB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SAGE.

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) beats Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WAB is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, WAB is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,