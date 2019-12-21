A Side-by-side Analysis of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) and Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) shares are up more than 21.11% this year and recently increased 0.62% or $0.14 to settle at $22.55. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), on the other hand, is down -25.90% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $4.55 and has returned 8.85% during the past week.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PMT to grow earnings at a 4.15% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SNCR is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, SNCR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has an EBITDA margin of 54.61%. This suggests that PMT underlying business is more profitable PMT’s ROI is 2.20% while SNCR has a ROI of -46.40%. The interpretation is that PMT’s business generates a higher return on investment than SNCR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PMT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -15.73. Comparatively, SNCR’s free cash flow per share was -0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, PMT’s free cash flow was -0.3% while SNCR converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SNCR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PMT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.34 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SNCR. PMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PMT trades at a forward P/E of 10.56, a P/B of 0.99, and a P/S of 3.02, compared to a P/B of 2.20, and a P/S of 0.68 for SNCR. PMT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PMT is currently priced at a -2.8% to its one-year price target of 23.20. Comparatively, SNCR is -59.84% relative to its price target of 11.33. This suggests that SNCR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. PMT has a beta of 0.59 and SNCR’s beta is 0.44. SNCR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PMT has a short ratio of 3.85 compared to a short interest of 11.91 for SNCR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PMT.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SNCR is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SNCR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, SNCR is more undervalued relative to its price target.