A Side-by-side Analysis of Centene Corporation (CNC) and Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares are up more than 7.32% this year and recently increased 2.52% or $1.52 to settle at $61.87. Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO), on the other hand, is down -54.21% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $4.57 and has returned 18.09% during the past week.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) and Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) are the two most active stocks in the Health Care Plans industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CNC to grow earnings at a 14.97% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Centene Corporation (CNC) has an EBITDA margin of 4%. This suggests that CNC underlying business is more profitable CNC’s ROI is 5.60% while ARLO has a ROI of -26.10%. The interpretation is that CNC’s business generates a higher return on investment than ARLO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CNC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.70. Comparatively, ARLO’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, CNC’s free cash flow was -0.48% while ARLO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARLO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CNC has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.70 for ARLO. This means that ARLO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CNC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.57 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ARLO. CNC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CNC trades at a forward P/E of 12.78, a P/B of 2.08, and a P/S of 0.36, compared to a P/B of 1.92, and a P/S of 0.93 for ARLO. CNC is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CNC is currently priced at a -11.84% to its one-year price target of 70.18. Comparatively, ARLO is -10.39% relative to its price target of 5.10. This suggests that CNC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CNC has a short ratio of 9.53 compared to a short interest of 4.32 for ARLO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ARLO.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) beats Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ARLO is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ARLO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, ARLO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.