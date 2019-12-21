A Side-by-side Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares are down more than -14.76% this year and recently decreased -0.64% or -$0.11 to settle at $17.09. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG), on the other hand, is up 0.93% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $29.19 and has returned 3.47% during the past week.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) and Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ANF to grow earnings at a -2.16% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BIG is expected to grow at a 1.55% annual rate. All else equal, BIG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.66% for Big Lots, Inc. (BIG). ANF’s ROI is 5.70% while BIG has a ROI of 13.70%. The interpretation is that BIG’s business generates a higher return on investment than ANF’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ANF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.10. Comparatively, BIG’s free cash flow per share was -2.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, ANF’s free cash flow was -1.92% while BIG converted -1.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BIG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ANF has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.30 for BIG. This means that ANF can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ANF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 0.67 for BIG. BIG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ANF trades at a forward P/E of 13.87, a P/B of 1.10, and a P/S of 0.31, compared to a forward P/E of 7.23, a P/B of 1.49, and a P/S of 0.23 for BIG. ANF is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ANF is currently priced at a -2.57% to its one-year price target of 17.54. Comparatively, BIG is 5.08% relative to its price target of 27.78. This suggests that ANF is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ANF has a beta of 0.97 and BIG’s beta is 1.29. ANF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ANF has a short ratio of 5.60 compared to a short interest of 4.79 for BIG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BIG.

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) beats Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BIG is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, BIG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.