A Head to Head Comparison of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) and At Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

The shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. have increased by more than 16.05% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.33% or -$0.05 and now trades at $15.14. The shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), has jumped by 13.06% year to date as of 12/19/2019. The shares currently trade at $96.29 and have been able to report a change of -0.26% over the past one week.

The stock of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and Xilinx, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that FCAU will grow it’s earning at a 20.11% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to XLNX which will have a positive growth at a 7.52% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of FCAU implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that XLNX ventures generate a higher ROI than that of FCAU.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, FCAU’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.18, while that of XLNX is positive 3.13.

FCAU currently trades at a forward P/E of 5.00, while XLNX trades at a forward P/E of 26.60, a P/B of 9.02, and a P/S of 7.34. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, FCAU is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of FCAU is currently at a -8.46% to its one-year price target of 16.54. Looking at its rival pricing, XLNX is at a -10.14% relative to its price target of 107.16.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), FCAU is given a 2.00 while 2.50 placed for XLNX. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for XLNX stocks.

Conclusion

The stock of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. defeats that of Xilinx, Inc. when the two are compared, with FCAU taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. FCAU happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, FCAU is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for FCAU is better on when it is viewed on short interest.