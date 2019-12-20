Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) vs. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED): Which is the Better Investment?

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares are up more than 59.80% this year and recently increased 0.16% or $0.01 to settle at $6.28. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), on the other hand, is up 17.32% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $89.70 and has returned 2.49% during the past week.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) are the two most active stocks in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ZNGA to grow earnings at a 19.04% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ED is expected to grow at a 2.78% annual rate. All else equal, ZNGA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 33.81% for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED). ZNGA’s ROI is -0.30% while ED has a ROI of 6.20%. The interpretation is that ED’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZNGA’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ZNGA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.06. Comparatively, ED’s free cash flow per share was -2.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZNGA’s free cash flow was 0.01% while ED converted -5.5% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZNGA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ZNGA has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 0.60 for ED. This means that ZNGA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZNGA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.16 for ED. ED is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZNGA trades at a forward P/E of 23.70, a P/B of 3.06, and a P/S of 5.08, compared to a forward P/E of 19.83, a P/B of 1.66, and a P/S of 2.37 for ED. ZNGA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ZNGA is currently priced at a -15.59% to its one-year price target of 7.44. Comparatively, ED is -1.36% relative to its price target of 90.94. This suggests that ZNGA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ZNGA has a beta of 0.29 and ED’s beta is 0.03. ED’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ZNGA has a short ratio of 4.39 compared to a short interest of 4.33 for ED. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ED.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) beats Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ED is growing fastly and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, ED is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, ED has better sentiment signals based on short interest.