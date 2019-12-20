Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) vs. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Which is the Better Investment?

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares are up more than 13.81% this year and recently increased 0.97% or $0.93 to settle at $96.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP), on the other hand, is up 27.79% year to date as of 12/18/2019. It currently trades at $167.56 and has returned 0.19% during the past week.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect XLNX to grow earnings at a 7.52% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ADP is expected to grow at a 14.85% annual rate. All else equal, ADP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 25% for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). XLNX’s ROI is 21.10% while ADP has a ROI of 31.20%. The interpretation is that ADP’s business generates a higher return on investment than XLNX’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. XLNX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.38. Comparatively, ADP’s free cash flow per share was +0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, XLNX’s free cash flow was 3.13% while ADP converted 0.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, XLNX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. XLNX has a current ratio of 6.40 compared to 1.00 for ADP. This means that XLNX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. XLNX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.03 for ADP. ADP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

XLNX trades at a forward P/E of 26.78, a P/B of 9.08, and a P/S of 7.38, compared to a forward P/E of 24.19, a P/B of 13.52, and a P/S of 5.05 for ADP. XLNX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. XLNX is currently priced at a -9.55% to its one-year price target of 107.16. Comparatively, ADP is -6.7% relative to its price target of 179.59. This suggests that XLNX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. XLNX has a beta of 1.22 and ADP’s beta is 0.88. ADP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. XLNX has a short ratio of 1.40 compared to a short interest of 2.25 for ADP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for XLNX.

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) beats Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. XLNX is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. XLNX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, XLNX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.