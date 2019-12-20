WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) vs. Express, Inc. (EXPR): Breaking Down the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) shares are up more than 15.15% this year and recently increased 1.95% or $0.25 to settle at $13.07. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR), on the other hand, is down -5.09% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $4.85 and has returned -14.01% during the past week.

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) and Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.87% for Express, Inc. (EXPR). WPX’s ROI is 6.00% while EXPR has a ROI of 2.70%. The interpretation is that WPX’s business generates a higher return on investment than EXPR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. WPX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.10. Comparatively, EXPR’s free cash flow per share was +0.34. On a percent-of-sales basis, WPX’s free cash flow was -1.81% while EXPR converted 1.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EXPR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. WPX has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.00 for EXPR. This means that EXPR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WPX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.47 versus a D/E of 0.00 for EXPR. WPX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WPX trades at a forward P/E of 24.71, a P/B of 1.18, and a P/S of 1.94, compared to a P/B of 0.59, and a P/S of 0.16 for EXPR. WPX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. WPX is currently priced at a -15.07% to its one-year price target of 15.39. Comparatively, EXPR is -0.61% relative to its price target of 4.88. This suggests that WPX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. WPX has a beta of 2.18 and EXPR’s beta is 1.06. EXPR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. WPX has a short ratio of 5.06 compared to a short interest of 6.97 for EXPR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WPX.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) beats WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EXPR is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EXPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,