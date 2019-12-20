Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) vs. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG): Which is the Better Investment?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) shares are down more than -69.63% this year and recently increased 1.77% or $0.12 to settle at $6.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG), on the other hand, is down -5.63% year to date as of 12/19/2019. It currently trades at $87.48 and has returned 1.40% during the past week.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, FANG is expected to grow at a 18.33% annual rate. All else equal, FANG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 42.25% for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG). WLL’s ROI is 7.60% while FANG has a ROI of 4.60%. The interpretation is that WLL’s business generates a higher return on investment than FANG’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. WLL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.67. Comparatively, FANG’s free cash flow per share was -0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, WLL’s free cash flow was -2.94% while FANG converted -2.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FANG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. WLL has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 0.70 for FANG. This means that FANG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WLL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.69 versus a D/E of 0.34 for FANG. WLL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WLL trades at a P/B of 0.15, and a P/S of 0.41, compared to a forward P/E of 10.09, a P/B of 1.01, and a P/S of 4.08 for FANG. WLL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. WLL is currently priced at a -44.26% to its one-year price target of 12.36. Comparatively, FANG is -29.97% relative to its price target of 124.92. This suggests that WLL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. WLL has a beta of 3.13 and FANG’s beta is 0.80. FANG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. WLL has a short ratio of 4.07 compared to a short interest of 3.80 for FANG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FANG.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) beats Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FANG is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WLL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, FANG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.